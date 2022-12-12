TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $12.50

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $13.00. TDCX shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 2,596 shares.
TDCX Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Trading of TDCX
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in TDCX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TDCX in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,393,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TDCX by 28.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX during the first quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TDCX in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.
TDCX Company Profile
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
