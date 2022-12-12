TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $12.50

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $13.00. TDCX shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 2,596 shares.

TDCX Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get TDCX alerts:

Institutional Trading of TDCX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in TDCX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TDCX in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,393,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TDCX by 28.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX during the first quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TDCX in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Company Profile

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.