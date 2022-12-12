TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TDK Stock Performance

Shares of TTDKY opened at $35.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. TDK has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $42.41.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

