TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TTDKY opened at $35.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. TDK has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $42.41.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

