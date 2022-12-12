TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TDK Stock Performance
Shares of TTDKY opened at $35.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. TDK has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $42.41.
TDK Company Profile
