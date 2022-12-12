TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on TechTarget to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in TechTarget by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TechTarget by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTGT stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.85. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $100.66.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.26 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

