Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 210,413 shares.The stock last traded at $29.77 and had previously closed at $30.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tecnoglass news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 23.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,704,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after buying an additional 519,444 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 74.5% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after buying an additional 469,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after buying an additional 515,151 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 71.7% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 676,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after buying an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 113.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 224,837 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

