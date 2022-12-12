Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1553 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10.

Telefónica has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Telefónica to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.3%.

NYSE:TEF opened at $3.57 on Monday. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Telefónica from €2.90 ($3.05) to €2.70 ($2.84) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.32) to €4.20 ($4.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.11) to €4.10 ($4.32) in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Telefónica by 42.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

