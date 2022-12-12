Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target to $6.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.80.
Torrid Stock Performance
CURV stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. Torrid has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.10.
About Torrid
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
