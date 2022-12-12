Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target to $6.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.80.

CURV stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. Torrid has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Torrid by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Torrid by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Torrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

