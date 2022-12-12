Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 5.9%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $168.35 and last traded at $168.56. Approximately 2,089,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 82,310,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.91.

Tesla Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $531.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock worth $2,866,640,258. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

