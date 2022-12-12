Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TBVPF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Thai Beverage Public has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.54.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
