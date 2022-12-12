Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TBVPF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Thai Beverage Public has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, fruit flavored drinks, and soft drinks; carbonated soft drinks, tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

