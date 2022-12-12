The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $44.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

