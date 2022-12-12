The Debt Box (DEBT) Price Up 11.6% Over Last Week

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. The Debt Box has a total market cap of $688.06 million and $1.65 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for approximately $11.62 or 0.00068170 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Debt Box using one of the exchanges listed above.

