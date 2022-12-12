The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Tricon Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.47.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $170.77 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 149.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,345,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,900 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,154,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 254,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,384,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,471,000 after acquiring an additional 322,054 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

