The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $93.40. 72,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,544,339. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.63 and its 200 day moving average is $102.52. The company has a market capitalization of $170.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

