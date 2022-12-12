Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.34

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 15315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Theratechnologies Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$131.30 million and a P/E ratio of -3.03.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies ( TSE:TH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.83 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

