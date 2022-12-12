Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0419 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $221.98 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00074864 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00056018 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001265 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009389 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024418 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005132 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000155 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.