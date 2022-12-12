THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Down 76.5% in November

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the November 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

THK Trading Up 0.9 %

THKLY stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.15. THK has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

Get THK alerts:

THK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.