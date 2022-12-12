THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Down 76.5% in November

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the November 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
THK Trading Up 0.9 %
THKLY stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.15. THK has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $13.14.
THK Company Profile
