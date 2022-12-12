Threshold (T) 1-Day Volume Hits $24.88 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last week, Threshold has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $185.08 million and $24.88 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0187509 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $22,129,288.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

