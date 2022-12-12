TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.67.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $78.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $81.17.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 107,609 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,418 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.