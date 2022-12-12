Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tokai Carbon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKCBY remained flat at $31.70 during trading on Monday. Tokai Carbon has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $31.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51.

Tokai Carbon Company Profile

Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. The company offers graphite electrodes for use in electric furnaces, such as direct current, alternating current, and refining furnaces; and carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires, as well as used as a black pigment in various black-colored products.

