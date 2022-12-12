Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TOKCF remained flat at $66.25 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.25. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

Get Tokyo Ohka Kogyo alerts:

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.