Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Down 95.4% in November

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the November 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

NTG stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $40.61.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 251,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 57,109 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 89,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 47,629 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $538,000.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.