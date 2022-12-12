Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Down 95.4% in November

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the November 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance
NTG stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $40.61.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
