Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of TOU opened at C$74.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.32 billion and a PE ratio of 4.55. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$38.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.33.
In related news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.80, for a total transaction of C$275,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,555,268.20. In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.59 per share, with a total value of C$347,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,859,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$616,574,450.63. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.80, for a total transaction of C$275,065.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,555,268.20. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,414 shares of company stock valued at $762,297.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
