Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 10,773 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 453% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,947 call options.

Insider Activity at CTI BioPharma

In related news, CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $846,038.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $846,038.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,233 shares of company stock worth $1,494,487. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth $1,051,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 152.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 206,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 125,013 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth $2,612,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth $619,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:CTIC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.69. 91,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402,884. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.85.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

