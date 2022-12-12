TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Up 368.4% in November

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 368.4% from the November 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance

RNAZ stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. TransCode Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that TransCode Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TransCode Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransCode Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.