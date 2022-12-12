Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Up 3.8%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 129,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

