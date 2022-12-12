TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Trading Up 0.4 %

TANNI traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $25.79. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,767. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $26.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.