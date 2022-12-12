Truist Financial Boosts Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target to $138.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($115.84) to GBX 9,890 ($120.60) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ferguson from £132 ($160.96) to £125 ($152.42) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.45) to GBX 9,630 ($117.42) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8,320.55.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $127.12 on Thursday. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.63 and a 200-day moving average of $115.15.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 47.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

