Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

