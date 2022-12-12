Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 70 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $166.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.04 and its 200 day moving average is $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

