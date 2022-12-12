Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

EXC opened at $41.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

