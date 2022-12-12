Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,943,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $171.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.73.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

