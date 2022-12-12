Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.36 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $147.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $150.46.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.