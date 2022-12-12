Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.65 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Argus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $177.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.