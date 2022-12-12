Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $3.37 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,800 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,922,787 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.33 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.63.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

