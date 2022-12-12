Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 22.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Deere & Company by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.11.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $434.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.28 and a 200-day moving average of $360.87. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

