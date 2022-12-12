Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 621,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 29,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Shares of JCI opened at $64.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

