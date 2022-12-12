Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 35,987 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,489,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,441,000 after purchasing an additional 426,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.