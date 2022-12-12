Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Target were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 83.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $151.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.32. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

