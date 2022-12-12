Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New $204,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Down 1.4 %

AZO opened at $2,454.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,419.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,243.02. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $25.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.