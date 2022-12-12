Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 1,267 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,576 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $959,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.87.

CMCSA stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

