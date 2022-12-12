Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 199 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Realty Income by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.02. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 278.50%.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

