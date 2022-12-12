Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 5,475 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,117,000 after acquiring an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after buying an additional 1,390,960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,464,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,383,000 after buying an additional 87,166 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $32.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

