Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.6% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Danaher by 13,959.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Danaher by 68.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after purchasing an additional 994,835 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 23,726.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 788,672 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Danaher by 34.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 718,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $269.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.60. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.23. The firm has a market cap of $196.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

