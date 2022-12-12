Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

RJF stock opened at $113.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.94. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

