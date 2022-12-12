Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 114 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.3% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

MCD stock opened at $272.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.69 and its 200-day moving average is $256.01. The company has a market cap of $199.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

