Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 216 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Baxter International Price Performance

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Shares of BAX opened at $52.38 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -24.58%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

