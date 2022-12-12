Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 339 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.
Insider Activity
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $273.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $61.23.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.