Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 862 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Welltower makes up approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Welltower by 8.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Welltower by 8.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 36,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $66.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.23. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

