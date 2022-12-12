Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 862 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Welltower Stock Up 1.5 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of WELL opened at $66.67 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

