Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Short Interest Down 84.1% in November

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the November 15th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 103.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,658,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 845,153 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 699,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 2.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 73,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRCA traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.04. 185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,277. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

