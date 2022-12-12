TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of TZP Strategies Acquisition worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 143,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 88,979 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TZPS traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.05. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,839. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Profile

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

